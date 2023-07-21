Kerala State Film Awards announced : Mahesh Narayanan best director, Mammootty, Vincy best actors

The Kerala State Film Awards are being announced by the Minister For Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan at the PR, Chamber Secretariat on Friday. Mammootty bagged the 53rd Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actor for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ and Vincy Aloshious won the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Rekha’, directed by Jithin Issac Thomas. Mahesh Narayanan was adjudged best director for the film ‘Ariyippu’. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ received the award for best film.

Though there were plans to announce the awards on July 19, it was postponed due to the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As many as 30 films reached the final lap, of the total 154 films that were selected for the state awards. Two prominent jury members had picked 77 films out of the 154 films that were submitted. The event began after observing one-minute silence in memory of the former Kerala CM.

Kunchacko Boban and Alancier received special jury mention for their performances in films ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ and ‘Appan’, respectively. Vincy Aloshious received the best female actor for her role in ‘Rekha’. Devi Varma who played Ayisha Rawther received the best character award (female) for her role in ‘Saudi Vellakka’. Shaheer Kabir has been selected as the best debutant director for his film ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’. Palotty 90s kids has been selected as Best Children’s Film. ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ has been selected as the most popular film. M Jayachandran has been selected as the best music composer. ‘Ayisha’, ‘Pathonpatham Nootandu’. Maneesh Madhavan and Chandru Selvarajan received the best cinematography award. Master Da Vinci received the award for the best child artist (male) for his role in ‘Pallotty 90s kids).