Minister in Rajasthan fired for criticising government’s policies on women’s safety

Rajendra Gudha was fired as a minister of state on Friday by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, hours after he questioned his own administration over the safety of women.

As Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development, Rajendra Gudha was in charge.

The Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Bill 2023 was the topic of discussion on Friday in the state Assembly. His fellow members of the Congress, who were protesting the May 4 Manipur event in which two women were displayed in their pants, interfered with the conversation by waving banners.

Gudha then criticised his own government for failing to provide women with security.

‘The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect,’ Rajendra Gudha said.