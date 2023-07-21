More than 4,600 Amarnath pilgrims left base camp

On Thursday morning, a group of around 4,600 Amarnath pilgrims departed the Bhagwati Nagar base camp amid strict security. Since the annual pilgrimage began on July 1, up to 2.90 lakh pilgrims have paid their respects at the Amarnath shrine.

A total of 4,675 pilgrims left in a convoy of 169 cars for the twin base camps in Kashmir to continue their journey to Lord Shiva’s 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.

Officials claimed that around 3.30 a.m. and 3.45 a.m., a convoy of 106 cars carrying 2,850 pilgrims left for Pahalgam, while another convoy of 63 vehicles carrying 1,825 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp. On July 1, the 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine began from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The yatra is expected to end on August 31.