Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities in Abu Dhabi announced partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) for four days.

The closure will be in force from Thursday, July 20, to Monday, July 24. The closure of two right lanes towards Al Shahama/Dubai will be from Thursday, July 20 (11:00 pm) to Friday, July 21 (10:00 pm).

According to the authority, the closure of three right lanes towards Al Shahama/Dubai will be from Friday, July 21 (10:00 pm) to Monday, July 24 (6:00 am).

The authority also announced that there will be no parking fees and toll charges on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on July 21 (Friday).