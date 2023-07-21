Saudi Ministry issues advisory on visitors’ rights, transporting pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia issued an advisory on the rights of Umrah pilgrims. The Ministry issued a list of obligations which Saudi Umrah companies must follow while transporting pilgrims.

The companies must provide licenced modes of transportation to secure the movements of pilgrims. They must transport pilgrims and their belongings to their residences. The companies must pick pilgrims from departing outlets well before departure time. They must be equipped with sufficient number of drivers.

The Ministry had announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom, last week. It also updated that the country will start receiving pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia through air, land and sea ports for the Umrah season.