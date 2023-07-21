Several landslides caused Badrinath national highway to be closed

Five locations on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district were closed on Friday as a result of landslides brought on by heavy rainfall in a number of locations, according to officials.

According to reports from the Chamoli District Disaster Management Office, a landslip at Kalimati near Gairsain has also resulted in the closure of the Karnprayag-Nainital National Highway for traffic.

Officials stated that efforts are being made to reopen certain highways.

Many portions of the district are experiencing water logging as a result of the district-wide shutdown of drains caused by the morning’s heavy rainfall.