This Gulf country has fastest mobile internet in the world

Dubai: The UAE has ranked first globally in mobile internet speed for the month of June. The country topped the list with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps. The Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, a web service that provides analysis of Internet access performance metrics revealed this.

As per the report, the UAE has ranked first in five of six months so far this year. According to the index, the UAE topped the global rankings during the first half of 2023 (January, February, March, May, and June), while it ranked second in April.

As for fixed broadband speed, the UAE ranked second globally and finished first regionally and among Arab countries in June, with a download speed of 239.2Mbps. Singapore topped the global list with a high speed average of 247.29Mbps.

As per the report, Etisalat by e& recorded the fastest median download speeds across both mobile and fixed, at 216.65Mbps and 261.98Mbps, respectively, in Q2 2023. Etisalat by e& also had the fastest median 5G download speed at 680.88Mbps and the lowest median mobile multi-server latency at 35ms.