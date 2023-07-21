To boost the economic partnership, India, Sri Lanka adopt vision to strengthen maritime, air, energy: Says PM Modi

New Delhi: To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and Maritime cooperation, trade, and power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

‘Today, we have adopted a vision document for our economic partnership. The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the two peoples. The vision is to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, electricity, business, higher education, and skill development’, PM Modi said.

In a joint press statement along with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi also said that the two nations have decided to start a ferry service from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka. ‘We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka’, PM Modi said. The two sides decided on resuming passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka and work towards early resumption of ferry services between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, and other mutually agreed places.

‘This vision is the long-term commitment of India. We would soon hold a consultation on economic cooperation’, Prime Minister Modi added. Moreover, the two sides also exchanged a joint declaration of intent on Animal husbandry. India and Sri Lanka also exchanged MoU on Renewables, Economic development of projects in Trincomalee district and UPI usage. Further, to establish land connectivity between Sri Lanka and India for developing land access to the ports of Trincomalee and Colombo, both leaders decided to cooperate in the development of ports and logistics infrastructure at Colombo, Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai with an aim to consolidate regional logistics and shipping, as per mutual understanding.

During his address, PM Modi also recalled resilience shown by Sri Lankans during the economic crisis. He also pointed to President Ranil wickremesinghe completing one year in office, as he congratulated him and further added by saying that security of the two countries are intertwined. ‘I welcome Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his delegation to India. As he completes one year in office, I congratulate him on this. The people of Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis’, PM Modi said.

The Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. The talks were held in Hyderabad House in the national capital. Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit has reinforced the longstanding friendship between the two countries.