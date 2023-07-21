Vivo launches Y27 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new Y-series smartphones in India. The new device named ‘Vivo Y27’ is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM storage configuration. The handset will be available via Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, Amazon and partner retail stores starting today in two colours-, Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

The phone runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top. It features 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2388 × 1080) LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The smartphone also houses an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo Y27 also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.