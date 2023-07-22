2023 Kia Seltos facelift launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kia India launched its 2023 Kia Seltos facelift in the country. The mid-size SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 10,89,900 (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The new Kia Seltos 2023 has 18 variants.

The 2023 Seltos has three engine options — Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol (160PS/253Nm), Smartstream 1.5-litre NA petrol (115PS/144Nm) and Smartstream 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm). The turbo petrol unit can be paired either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT, the NA petrol unit with a 6-speed MT or an IVT, and the diesel unit with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT.2023 .

The SUV comes in eight monotone, two dual-tone and Xclusive Matte Graphite colours. The options include Pewter Olive (new), Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Xclusive Matte Graphite (X Line), Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl.

Below are the variant-wise 2023 Kia Seltos facelift prices (ex-showroom):

Smartstream 1.5-litre NA petrol 6-speed MT:

HTE – Rs 10,89,900

HTK – Rs 12,09,900

HTK Plus – Rs 13,49,900

HTX – Rs 15,19,900

Smartstream 1.5-litre NA petrol IVT:

HTX – Rs 16,59,900

Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol 6-speed iMT:

HTK Plus – Rs 14,99,900

HTX Plus – Rs 18,29,900

Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol 7-speed DCT:

HTX Plus – Rs 19,19,900

GTX Plus – Rs 19,79,900

X Line – Rs 19,99,900

Smartstream 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel 6-speed iMT:

HTE – Rs 11,99,900

HTK – Rs 13,59,900

HTK Plus – Rs 14,99,900

HTX – Rs 16,69,900

HTX Plus – Rs 18,29,900

Smartstream 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel 6-speed AT:

HTX – Rs 18,19,900

GTX Plus – Rs 19,79,900

X Line – Rs 19,99,900

The Kia Seltos 2023 comes with fully-digital unit with a 10.25-inch coloured display and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. It also features an 8-inch HUD, ventilated front seats with an eight-way power driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, an air purifier with virus and bacteria protection and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor in the instrument cluster. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift boasts as many as 32 safety features, including the Level 2 ADAS with three radars and one camera.