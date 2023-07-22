Actor Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three person; case registered

According to authorities, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was cheated out of Rs 1.55 crore by three people who urged him to invest in an event and film production firm promising high returns but instead used the money for themselves. According to an official, the event was brought to light on Wednesday when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a case against the trio at the MIDC police station in Andheri East.

Vivek says, the three defendants, including a film producer, were the actor’s business partners and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production company, he claimed. According to him, the actor contributed Rs 1.55 crore in the project, but the accused used the money for themselves. Actor’s wife was also a partner in the firm.

According to him, the three have been charged with cheating under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating). The investigation into the situation is ongoing, he noted.