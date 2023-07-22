After video of two women being assaulted, paraded in Malda, five people caught in West Bengal

In connection with a sad incident when two ladies were allegedly beaten and displayed half-naked by neighbourhood shops after they were accused of stealing, the police detained five persons in Malda, West Bengal, on Saturday.

A supposedly video is the subject of a police investigation right now. The incident, which happened three to four days ago in the Pakuahat area of Malda, sparked outrage among the locals. Initial reports state that the two women were apprehended by locals on suspicion of stealing before being brutally beaten.

A video of the event that shows several ladies being seen shockingly abusing the accused pair has surfaced. Surprisingly, no police report was made until the video surfaced on numerous social media sites.

When the inquiry was started, the police revealed that the two ladies had been beaten by neighbourhood female shopkeepers after being caught in the act of alleged theft.

After the incident, the women who had witnessed it also ran away, and those who had beaten them up were afraid to report it.

‘The incident happened in Pakuhat area in Malda 3 to 4 days back. Two women were caught on suspicion of theft by local traders. Both women were thrashed by the local female traders. Later, both women left or escaped from the area and did not lodge any police complaints. Traders also did not file any complaint in this regard,’ stated the West Bengal Police.

In this case, an investigation is being conducted.

Days after a video of two women from one of the violently divided villages being paraded naked by a group of men from the opposing side appeared online, the incident came to light.