Airline launches new non-stop service to UAE from this city

Paris: Flag carrier of France, Air France announced new flight service to the UAE. The airline will operate daily direct flights between Paris and Abu Dhabi.

The new flight service will begin on October 29. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A350-900 for the service. The flight will have 324 seats, including 34 in business, 24 in premium economy, and 266 in economy classes.

AF638 will leave Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 9.15pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 6.45am the next day. Meanwhile, AF639 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 8.45am and arrive in Paris at 1.15pm.