Commodity market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: price of sovereign gold edged lower for second straight day in Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,120, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal depreciated by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures settled at Rs 59,551 per 10 gram. Silver futures ended at Rs 75,513, up Rs 64 or 0.08%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,973.70 per troy ounce, up by $2.80 or 0.14%. Silver futures trading at $25.060, higher by $0.098 or 0.390%.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,971.79 per ounce. Bullion gained nearly 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,973.80. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.84 per ounce, platinum was also up 0.4% at $956.86 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,280.43.