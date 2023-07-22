Ensuring safety and security of women and children is the topmost priority : J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir is a state in India. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated on Friday that the administration’s primary goal is to ensure the safety and security of women and children. According to an official release, he was addressing at a meeting here to examine the performance of the Department of Social Welfare, the operation of its various verticals, and the implementation of welfare plans of the Centre and the union territory.

“Our top priority is social safety net, social and economic empowerment of the underprivileged.” The advantages of overall progress and economic growth must reach marginalised parts of society, and it is our moral and constitutional responsibility to address the needs of the last man in queue and ensure dignity for all’, Sinha said. While reviewing the implementation of social schemes for women and children, the LG stated that ensuring their safety and security is the administration’s top priority.

Sinha urged officials that the right to education, women’s empowerment, pleasant childhood, increased security, and a better quality of life for the elderly should all be guaranteed.

Sinha also asked authorities to ensure that all assistance packages are fully utilised and to conduct impact assessments on existing programmes. Welfare measures for people with disabilities, transgender people, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Pahari community, and others were also considered at the conference.