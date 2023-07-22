Etihad Airways announces ‘Impossible Deals’ sale: Flight tickets to India start at Dh895

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new sale named ‘Impossible Deals’. Now, passengers fly to select destinations on discounted prices.

Travellers can fly to India with fares starting as low as Dh895 in Economy to Mumbai or Dh995 to Delhi. Those wishing to travel to Europe can avail the deal and fly for as little as Dh2,445 to Zurich or travel in Business from Dh14,995.

Travellers that want to avail the offer will have to book their tickets for the period between September 10 and December 10, 2023, however, the offer itself will only be valid till July 31.