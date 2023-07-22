Flash floods smash Junagarh, other locations in Gujarat, 4 drown, vehicles washed away

On Saturday, several areas in southern Gujarat and Saurashtra had strong to very heavy downpours, which resulted in a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolated villages as water levels in dams and rivers rose to dangerous heights.

Many areas of the state were under water, which caused traffic congestion and other problems for those trying to get around.

Navsari and Junagadh were two of the worst-affected districts, with flooding in both residential areas and commercial areas. People were advised to exercise caution, avoid visiting dams and their surroundings, and report any emergencies by the authorities.

After receiving 219 mm of rain in 8 hours, Junagadh city was severely impacted, with parked cars and cattle being swept away in raging waves. Wading through waist-deep water to reach safer locations was observed, and several individuals needed volunteer rescue from strong currents. Rescue teams were called in to move individuals out of low-lying regions and into safer locations.

Heavy rains affected daily life in the Navsari district of south Gujarat and led to flooding in both urban and rural regions. In the city of Navsari, a father and son pair were washed away in a backed-up sewer. An officer claimed that as the dad was being rescued, searches were being made for the son.

On the major highway connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, close to Navsari, heavy rains also caused gridlock.

In another incidence, a father-and-son team from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli districts drowned after their car washed away near Silvassa town.

Aside from Devbhumi Dwarka, other districts that experienced significant rainfall included Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, and Amreli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for the continuation of severe to very heavy rainfall until Sunday morning in numerous additional districts, as well as in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch.

Due to squally weather, fishermen were warned not to travel along and off the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26.