For watching Instagram videos of ex wife, Andhra woman chops husband’s genitals

A woman from Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district used a blade to sever her husband’s genitalia so she could view his previous wife’s Instagram clips.

The strange incident, according to sources, happened at Nandigama’s Ayyappa Nagar. According to them, Kota Anand Babu, a guy from the Chanderlapadu Mandal village of Muppalla, divorced his first wife as a result of disagreements.

He married Varamma about five years ago, and as of five months ago, he was residing in Muppalla.

Babu and Varamma got into a fight on Friday night when Varamma caught him viewing his first wife’s Instagram reels.

She used a sword to sever Babu’s penis out of wrath. Due to serious bleeding, Babu was taken immediately to the Government Hospital and afterwards transferred to Vijayawada for better care. Police have not yet opened a case on the incident.