India launch date of 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 announced: Details

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has announced the India launch date of its 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The bike will be launched on August 30. The bike is expected to be offered in kick start (KS) and electric start (ES) variants. The bike is expected to be priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2023 Bullet 350 will be powered by a 346cc engine. This engine generates a power of 19bhp and a torque of 28Nm. The engine will be based on the J-platform, which is already being used on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

The 2023 Bullet 350 will feature a single-piece seat, halogen headlamp and new switchgear, among others. The 2023 Bullet 350 is expected to offer a mileage of 38kmpl.

The 2023 Bullet 350 will get telescopic suspension at the front and twin shocks at the rear. There will be a 280mm disc at the front and a 153mm drum at the rear. The motorcycle will feature a single-channel ABS.