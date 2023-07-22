Indian Badminton Duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Triumph in Thrilling Semi-Final at Korea Open

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the star Indian pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, secured their spot in the final of the Korea Open super 500 badminton tournament. They achieved a thrilling straight-game victory against the world No. 2 Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday at the Jinnam Stadium.

The world No. 3 Indian pair exhibited their prowess, winning the first game 21-15 and following it up with a nail-biting 24-22 triumph in the second game. Notably, this was Satwik and Chirag’s first victory against the Chinese pair, having faced defeat in two previous encounters.

Satwik and Chirag, who had already clinched titles at the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 earlier in the year, will now face either top-seeded Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia or Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the final showdown.

The Chinese pair, victorious in the Thailand and India Open earlier this year, entered the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Indians. However, Satwik and Chirag’s impressive performance on the court rewrote the narrative, propelling them into their second consecutive final after their triumph at the Indonesia Open in June.

Throughout the match, both pairs engaged in intense, short rallies, capitalizing on any weaknesses in their opponents’ game. The scoreboard remained neck-and-neck from 3-3 to 5-5, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

In the first game, Satwik and Chirag maintained a slender 7-5 lead before a precise smash from Liang Wei Keng posed a challenge. Nevertheless, the Indians held on to a three-point advantage as Liang encountered difficulty at the net.

With the lead extended to 14-8 due to the Chinese pair’s errors, Satwik’s powerful smash and Chirag’s judicious play increased the margin to 17-11. The Indian duo went on to secure six game points, ultimately winning the game 21-15 when Liang failed to handle a serve.

The second game saw a similar intense battle, with both pairs exchanging points and the score reaching 8-8. Satwik and Chirag then gained a crucial advantage, leading 11-8 at the break.

As the match progressed, the Chinese pair demonstrated their resilience, trailing closely behind the Indians till 17-15. Liang’s well-timed smash evened the score at 18-18, making for a tense finale.

The Indian duo managed to regain a two-point lead, but Liang’s relentless play brought the score to 20-20. Amidst the high-pressure moments, India earned a second match point, and Satwik sealed the victory with an exceptional shot that kissed the net.

Overwhelmed with joy, Satwik broke into his trademark celebratory dance, marking their triumphant journey to the Korea Open final. The duo’s outstanding performance leaves badminton enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the upcoming championship clash.