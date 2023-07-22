Indian Railways allows additional stoppage to this train

Kolkata: Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express. From now onwards, this premium train will halt at 10 railway stations instead of 9. The new timing will remain effective till August 11, 2023.

Train number 12259/12260 Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto Express will stop temporarily at Gaya station under Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division.

List of full stoppages of Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express:-

The train will halt at ten stations. These are – Dhanbad Junction, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Kanpur Central, New Delhi, Loharu, Sadulpur Junction, Churu, Ratangarh Junction, Sri Dungargarh and Bikaner Junction.

The Sealdah-Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express covers a distance of 1916 kms in 25:20 hrs. This is the fastest train between the two cities. This premium train operates on all days of the week except Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The train departs from Sealdah at 17:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:20 hrs. In return direction, the train will leave from Bikaner at 12:15 hrs and arrive in Bikaner at 13:15 hrs.