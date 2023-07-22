Indian Railways to operate 1200 special trains for Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will operate more than 1200 special trains during Maha Kumbh-2025. The trains will operate from Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini, Cheoki, Prayagraj Rambagh, Jhunsi, Prayagraj Sangam, Prayag and Phaphamau stations of the city.

The national transporter has also approved Rs 837 crore to build 19 Rail overbridges (ROBs) and Rail underbridges (RUBs) across Prayagraj. Of the 19 ROBs and RUBs, work on 4 is almost over and will be commissioned this month itself. Work on 7 is underway, while the construction of 8 is yet to begin.

More than 24 crore people had taken part in the 2019 Kumbh. This time, the administration anticipates that around 40 crore devotees will travel to Prayagraj for the event. In Kumbh 2019, 800 trains, each with 8 coaches, were operated. This time each train will have 16 coaches.

Maha Kumbh is a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism. It is celebrated in a cycle of approximately 12 years, to celebrate every revolution Brihaspati (Jupiter) completes, at 4 river-bank pilgrimage sites: Prayagraj (Ganges-Yamuna-Sarasvati rivers confluence), Haridwar (Ganges), Nashik (Godavari), and Ujjain (Shipra).