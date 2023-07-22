India’s exports of foodgrains register steady growth

New Delhi: Fooodgrains exports from India registered a steady growth. Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed this.

As per data, India’s share in the world foodgrains market based on export values stands at 7.79% in 2022. It was at 3.38% in 2010.

In the July to June period of 2022-23, foodgrain production rose 5% to a record 330.53 million tones. India is the largest exporter of rice in the world.

Earlier the Union government announced that country will despatch around 1.05 million tonnes of food grains to Nepal, Indonesia, Senegal and Gambia as part of its economic diplomacy in the current financial year. The department of food and public distribution has allowed exports of 300,000 tonnes wheat to Nepal; 200,000 tonnes of broken rice to Indonesia; 500,000 tonnes broken rice to Senegal, and 50,000 tonnes of broken rice to Gambia on a request by external affairs ministry.