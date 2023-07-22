Indonesian fitness instructor dies after breaking his neck while lifting 210 kilos

An Indonesian fitness celebrity, 33, lost his life after fracturing his neck while lifting 210 kg. According to a report by Channel News Asia, the event happened on July 15 at a gym in Bali.

On social media, a video of Justyn Vicky trying a squat press while holding the weight on his shoulders went viral. It revealed him struggling after squatting to remain upright.

Vicky struggled to support the weight, but when he sat back down, the barbell fell to the back of his neck.

A man was helping Vicky lift the weight, but he stumbled and fell backwards beside Vicky. The incident was documented on camera, which was widely shared.