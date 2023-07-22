DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Korea Open badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter semifinals

Jul 22, 2023, 02:16 pm IST

Seoul: In badminton, India’s  men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament. The  world No.3 Indian pair defeated  Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi  of Japan by  ‘21-14, 21-17’ in 40 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will now face  second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China. Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang are the 2021 world champions in men’s doubles.

Satwik and Chirag are now India’s flag bearers in the tournament after the premature exits of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth among others.

 

