Maharashtra Landslide: Death toll rises to 24

Search and rescue personnel found two more remains from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday, bringing the death toll in the catastrophe to 24, according to an official. He stated that both of the deceased were females.

“Bodies of two women were recovered from the landslip site in Irshalwadi on Saturday morning,” a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said. With this, the dead toll in the landslip catastrophe has risen to 24, he said, adding that the search and rescue operation is still ongoing because 84 people have still to be found. One of the two deceased women has been named as Mahi Madhu Tirkat, 32.

In the morning, teams from the NDRF and other government agencies continued their search and rescue operations at the landslip location, which was located in hilly terrain. The third day of the search has arrived. On Wednesday night, a large landslip struck Irshalwadi, a tribal village nestled on a hill slope in the coastal area, around 80 km from Mumbai. At least 17 of the village’s 48 dwellings were completely or partially buried by landslip debris. Because the settlement, which is overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a renowned trekking destination, lacks a pucca road, earth movers and excavators cannot be easily relocated, and the rescue operation is being conducted out manually, according to officials.