Tragic Incident in California: Malayali Student Fatally Shot

In a devastating incident on Friday, a 17-year-old Malayali student named Jackson, hailing from Kaipuzha in Kottayam, was shot dead in California, USA. The young boy’s father, Sunny, had migrated to the US in 1992, and the entire family had settled there. Jackson’s mother, Rani, works as a nurse in the US.

Sunny heartbreakingly conveyed the news of his son’s demise to his sister in Kaipuzha at 3.30 pm on Friday. The family had visited India back in 2019, leaving behind their three other siblings, Jyoti, Josiah, and Jasmine.

Amidst this tragedy, the relatives have been informed that the funeral will take place in the United States, where the family has now made their home. The loss of a young life has left the community shattered and grieving over this senseless act of violence.