Victory at 53rd Kerala State Film Awards: Kunchacko Boban’s Honorable Mention & ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ Triumphs!

The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards presented a diverse range of winners, receiving both praise and surprise from the audience. Mammootty’s Best Actor award received unanimous appreciation on social media. Among the notable surprises was Kunchacko Boban, who secured a special mention for his outstanding performance in ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’, which he shared with Alencier. The film, co-produced by Kunchacko Boban, also achieved recognition as the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Reflecting on his journey, Kunchacko Boban expressed, “I am someone who returned to cinema after a sabbatical, never envisioning films or accolades. However, now, my mind is consumed by the world of cinema, and the joy of this year’s awards is that many winners are my close friends—individuals I know personally and professionally. Hence, I consider these awards as my own.”

He further praised the artistic value of Malayalam cinema last year, acknowledging the industry’s worth when compared to films in other languages. Celebrating the success of ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’, a socially and politically relevant film that sparked significant discussions, the actor acknowledged the controversies it faced but also its appreciation from politically enlightened audiences. As a friend and co-producer, he expressed elation witnessing the film’s multiple accolades.

Kunchacko Boban candidly addressed the unintentional marketing strategy that controversies can sometimes become for a film. He emphasized that he never portrayed his character with the expectation of receiving an award. Regarding the shared mention with Mammootty, he humbly stated, “While I wouldn’t say I share an award with Mammukka, the mere association of my name with his is an immense honor for me. Alencier is also a dear friend, and we cherish the awards received by our colleagues as if they were our own,” concluded the actor.