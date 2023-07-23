Foreign portfolio investors infuse Rs 43,804 crore in Indian markets in July

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue buying in Indian equities last week. The total inflow crossed Rs 43,804 crore in July so far. This figure includes investment through stock exchanges, primary market and bulk deals.

Also, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped Rs 3,371 crore in Indian stocks on July 20. However, on Friday, FIIs turned net sellers and offloaded Rs 1,998.7 crore.

As per market experts, the robust economic growth of the country and strong corporate earnings are the main reason for this sustained foreign fund inflow.

Also Read: Sony launches new wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively in May and June.With this, FPIs inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year. Before March, overseas investors pulled out Rs 34,626 crore collectively in January and February.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.