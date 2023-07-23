808 FM radio stations will be up for auction online, according to Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, announced on Sunday that the government would soon hold an online auction for 808 FM radio stations spread across 284 cities in an effort to broaden the reach of radio communication.

Speaking at the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) in this location, Thakur claimed that by lowering the required number of compliances, the government has also streamlined the procedures for obtaining a licence to run radio stations, notably community radio.

According to him, there are currently 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities throughout 26 states and 5 union territories in India.

In order to further expand radio services, the government is preparing to hold a third round of electronic auctions for 808 channels in 284 cities, according to Thakur.

The minister claimed that in order to further enhance coverage, the government is erecting radio towers in outlying regions.

The government intends to increase FM coverage in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, concentrating on areas hit by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and aspirational neighbourhoods.

The Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme, which the government approved earlier this year, is expected to increase the coverage of AIR FM transmitters in the nation to 66% by geographical area and 80% by population, up from 59% and 68%, respectively.

Additionally, the programme calls for the free distribution of more than 8 lakh DD Free Dish set-top boxes to residents of border, remote, tribal, and LWE-affected areas.