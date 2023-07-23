Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has struck Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It toook place at 08:46:16 IST, at a depth of 165 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.02, respectively. ‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 08:46:16 IST, Lat: 36.50 & Long: 71.02, Depth: 165 Km ,Location: Afghanistan’, the NCS tweeted. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.