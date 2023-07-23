Government-run bus in Andhra Pradesh collides with vehicle, 3 passengers died

After a concrete lorry struck an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in a village in Annamayya district on Saturday, three passengers died and two other passengers are in serious condition, according to police.

According to the authorities, the collision happened on NH 716, a state-maintained national highway.

It is not a blind spot; it is a straight route. R Gangadhara Rao, the district police superintendent for Annamayya, claimed that the concrete truck was driving a lorry when it suddenly turned from left to right and struck the bus.

The bus, which was travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, avoided a straight head-on collision, but the truck, which was travelling in the same way, veered and struck the bus in the middle.

After the collision, according to Rao, the bus was destroyed with most of the front seats crushed, killing three people while critically injuring another two. In addition, several additional people were injured.

The truck driver also had a leg fracture and is currently receiving treatment.

Police have not yet determined if the lorry driver was intoxicated, according to Rao.