In PMK leader murder investigation, NIA conducts raids in several sites in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, agents from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in a number of Tamil Nadu cities, including Thanjavur, Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Villupuram, Thirunelveli, and Mayiladuthurai.

Sources claim that the raids are related to Ramalingam, a former PMK official, who was killed in 2019 murder.

Ramalingam was killed on February 5, 2019, in Thiruvidaimaruthur, Thanjavur district, according to the NIA chargesheet. Ramalingam had reportedly raised concerns about some accused conversion attempts in the town hours earlier.

Under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 18 members of PFI and SDPI were charged; 13 of them were arrested, while the other five are still at large.

Additionally, NIA agents are conducting raids at Nellai Mubarak’s home. She is the State Head of the SDPI.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Abdul Hameed, Burhanudeen, Shahul Hameed, and Nagel Haasan are all being sought after. The police have also offered a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh to each person who can help them find the accused.