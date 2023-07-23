Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal wins the Tampere Open final in Tampere, Finland

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal secured victory in the Tampere Open final on Sunday in Tampere, Finland, clinching his fourth ATP Challenger Trophy in just his fifth attempt. Nagal triumphed over Czech Republic’s Dalibor Svrcina in a straight-set match (6-4, 7-5) to claim the coveted title. This achievement marks Nagal’s second title of the year, having previously won the Garden Open in Rome in April.

Although facing a tough challenge from the young 20-year-old opponent in the summit clash, Nagal showed his exceptional form and determination to secure his fourth ATP Challenger win. He initially had a shaky start, trailing 3-0 and later 4-1 in the first set.

However, Nagal kept his composure and managed to break three consecutive serves to take the lead and win the first set 6-4. Utilizing points from the baseline, he drew first blood in the crucial final.

Building on the momentum, Nagal took an early lead in the second set and played positive tennis, gaining a 4-1 advantage. Despite the fifth-seeded Czech’s efforts to stage a comeback by breaking two serves, Nagal responded by re-breaking his opponent’s serve, securing a 5-3 lead.

In a back-and-forth battle, Svrcina managed to level the score to 5-5. However, Nagal once again broke Svrcina’s serve, making it 6-5. While serving for the championship, the Czech put up a fight, saving three match points, but he couldn’t ultimately prevent Nagal from claiming both the set and the match.

The final match lasted for approximately one hour and 44 minutes, showcasing Nagal’s skill and determination on the court. His victory in the Tampere Open final adds another remarkable milestone to his growing list of achievements in the world of tennis.