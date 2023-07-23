Josephine Chaplin, daughter of Charlie Chaplin, passes away at 74.

Josephine Chaplin, beloved daughter of the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill, peacefully passed away at the age of 74. Born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California, she held a special place as the third child among eight siblings in the Chaplin family. Her enchanting journey in the world of cinema commenced at a young age when she graced the screen in her father’s masterpiece “Limelight” in 1952.

Throughout her life, Josephine experienced both joys and sorrows. In 1969, she entered matrimony with Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris. However, their marriage encountered challenges, leading to a divorce in 1977. Despite the heartache, fate had more in store for her. She found love anew with French actor Maurice Ronet, and together they shared a profound bond until his untimely departure due to cancer in 1983.

In the face of adversity, Josephine’s resilience shone brightly. In 1989, she embraced happiness once again when she married the archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin, with whom she shared a loving partnership until his passing in 2013.

Today, we bid farewell to a remarkable woman, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of her three sons: Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet. She leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories, forever etched in the hearts of her siblings: Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher. May her soul find eternal peace, and may those she touched find solace in the beautiful memories they shared with Josephine Chaplin.