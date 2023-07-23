Precautions you can take during monsoon to prevent Asthma from getting worse

Asthma patients are at a heightened risk of contracting tuberculosis (TB) during the monsoon season due to a combination of environmental factors and their underlying respiratory conditions. The increase in humidity during the monsoon can exacerbate asthma symptoms and promote the growth of mould and fungi indoors, triggering asthma attacks. The damp and crowded conditions prevalent during this season also facilitate the transmission of TB bacteria, making asthma patients more vulnerable to infection.

Furthermore, the monsoon season is often associated with a higher incidence of respiratory infections, which weakens the immune system and further compromises the lungs’ defence against TB. It is crucial for healthcare providers to emphasize preventive measures, regular asthma management, and timely diagnosis of TB in this susceptible group during the monsoon to reduce risks and ensure their overall well-being.

Many asthmatic individuals face breathing difficulties during the monsoon season, primarily due to two key factors. Firstly, cold weather can trigger the release of histamine in the respiratory airways, leading to constriction and causing wheezing, coughing, and breathing problems.

Secondly, elevated pollen levels and increased dampness create an ideal breeding ground for mould and fungi, which can trigger allergic asthma. Managing this condition effectively requires individuals susceptible to these triggers to carry inhalers and medications at all times for emergencies.

Additionally, avoiding cold drinks and foods, following scheduled flu and pneumococcal vaccines as recommended by their physician, and maintaining clean and dry surroundings can help mitigate the impact of asthma during the monsoon.

For those with furry pets, frequent house cleaning is essential to avoid serious health complications. Overall, maintaining personal hygiene and clean surroundings plays a crucial role in preventing various health concerns.