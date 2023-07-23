Private Buses Now Offer Travel Concessions to Disabled Passengers

In Kerala, private buses are set to offer travel concessions to differently-abled passengers with 40 per cent disability, following an order issued by State Transport Minister Antony Raju. Until now, these passengers were only eligible for benefits on KSRTC buses, while private buses required a disability of 45 per cent or more to grant fare concessions.

The decision comes in compliance with the Disability Rights Act, as highlighted by the minister during an awareness class on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the class, which was organized for officers under the Commissionerate of Persons with Disabilities. This move aims to improve accessibility and support for disabled individuals traveling on private buses in the state.