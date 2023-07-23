The Nazi concentration camp in Britain to be investigated as part of an official government inquiry

The Observer reported that the Nazi concentration camp, which still exists on British territory, will finally undergo an official government inquiry to reveal the horrific acts that occurred inside it. Nearly 80 years after one of the darkest incidents in British history, the country will review the multiple prisoners who were brutally killed by the Nazis on Alderney, a small Channel Island.

During World War II, the SS (Schutzstaffel or Protection Squads) established two camps on the island, and in recent years, new evidence has emerged, shedding light on the extent of barbarity carried out by the Nazis there. The exact number of victims remains unclear, with some claims suggesting thousands were murdered and buried in mass graves on the island.

Dame Margaret Hodge, a Labour MP whose father fled Nazi persecution in Germany, welcomed the review and urged the British government and Alderney authorities to confront the horror of what happened on British soil without further lies or cover-ups.

UK’s Holocaust envoy, Lord Pickles, plans to announce the expert review later this summer, aiming to put all facts on the table transparently and end the controversy surrounding the scale of the Holocaust on Alderney. The government hopes the investigation will lead to a proper discussion with the involvement of a panel of international experts instead of people shouting across at each other.

The announcement coincides with the UK’s preparations to assume the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), a platform with government officials from 35 nations and a network of experts. Dr. Kathrin Meyer, the IHRA Secretary General, sees the inquiry as a significant step towards revealing this crucial history and dealing openly and accurately with the Holocaust and Nazi persecution’s full extent, regardless of how uncomfortable the facts may be.