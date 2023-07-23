US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slams the recent missile launches by North Korea

During the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday (July 21), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly criticized North Korea’s recent missile launches and reiterated that the US is willing to engage in negotiations with Pyongyang on its nuclear program without any preconditions. Blinken mentioned that the US had conveyed this message multiple times to North Korea, but in response, the country conducted a series of missile launches.

The Secretary of State also discussed his conversation with Chinese counterparts regarding Beijing’s role in bringing North Korea to the table for nuclear program discussions and advancing a shared vision for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. He urged China to use its unique influence to encourage better cooperation from North Korea. However, Blinken made it clear that if China is unable or unwilling to help, the US will take necessary steps to strengthen its own defenses as well as those of South Korea and Japan, all three countries working together to address the situation.

Blinken highlighted the growing and deepening partnership between the US, South Korea, and Japan, emphasizing their collective efforts to defend themselves and deter aggression from North Korea. He stated that the trilateral relationship has become stronger across multiple administrations, and every action by North Korea and China’s response (or lack thereof) will further solidify this alliance.

Regarding the disappearance of US soldier Private Travis King in North Korea, Blinken expressed the government’s concern for his well-being and stated that they are seeking information about his whereabouts from North Korea, but at the moment, they have no further details to share.

In summary, Secretary Antony Blinken’s remarks at the security forum reaffirmed the US’s willingness to engage in negotiations with North Korea on its nuclear program, while also stressing the importance of cooperation from China and the deepening alliance between the US, South Korea, and Japan in addressing security challenges in the region.