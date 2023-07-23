Workers of Raj Thackeray’s party vandalised toll booth on Samruddhi expressway

An suspected member of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party vandalised a toll booth on the Samruddhi Motorway in Nashik, Maharashtra. After MNS leader Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS leader Raj Thackeray, was stopped and forced to wait at Sinnar toll plaza for 30 minutes, the party workers attacked the booth late on Saturday.

On Saturday night when they were travelling from Ahmednagar to Sinnar via the Samruddhi Motorway, Amit Thackeray’s convoy and other MNS officials were halted by toll plaza employees. Additionally, they were required to show their IDs, which infuriated his party members and subordinates.

A mob, purportedly made up of MNS employees, destroyed the plaza at around 2:30 am on Sunday and forced a local official to apologise.

Alleged MNS party employees allegedly took matters into their own hands, went rogue, and later wrecked the toll plaza. They alleged that by making their leader wait, the toll booth staff were being impolite. The following evening, the accused entered the square and caused damage.

Supposedly, three cars driven by MNS employees arrived at the location. Social media users shared a video of the incident widely.

Although no case has been reported as of yet, the police have looked into the incident using the video as evidence.

The toll management refused to file a complaint or even discuss the occurrence, according to the police, who also claimed that no complaints had been received as of yet.

‘A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on,’ the Wavi police station official said.