Asian Games 2023: Softball Association of India announces Indian women’s team

New Delhi: Softball Association of India (SBAI) announced a 16-member Indian women’s team for the upcoming Asiad. The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

Considering the Indian women’s softball team’s regular participation in the Asian championships, Softball Asia granted a wild card entry to India. India’s wild card admission was approved by Softball Asia’s executive committee in February this year.

Reigning national champions Maharashtra contributed the maximum number of players (5) in the Indian team. Kerala and Punjab contributed 3 and 2 players, respectively, while there is a player each from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Softball was a medal sport at the Tokyo Olympics and it will also feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Indian Squad:

Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Monali Mansing Natu, Swapnali C. Waydnade, Saee Anil Joshi, Anjali Pallikkara, Stephy Saji, Rinta Cheriyan, Mamatha Guguloth, Ganga Sona, Mamta Minhas, Sandeep Kaur, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Nitya Malvi, Priyanka Baghel (standby).

Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra.