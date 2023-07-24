Blockbuster: ‘Oppenheimer’ Takes Kashmir by Storm!

The Hollywood blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ has taken Kashmir by storm, generating an unprecedented response from enthusiastic audiences in the region. The film’s release at Srinagar’s lone multiplex led to an overwhelming surge in ticket sales, setting new records on its debut Friday.

“The popularity of ‘Oppenheimer’ is astonishing,” said a theater manager. “We’re completely sold out for the next three days, and this is the biggest release in Kashmir since Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan.’ It’s the first time a Hollywood epic thriller has achieved a full house in our region’s only multiplex, which remained closed for 33 years.”

The anticipation for the film was so high that tickets at Srinagar’s INOX multiplex were already sold out before its official release. Since then, hundreds of eager moviegoers have flooded the cinema halls to experience the gripping story on the big screen. With four daily showings of ‘Oppenheimer,’ most of them are running to packed houses, showcasing the film’s tremendous impact on the local audience.