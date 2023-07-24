Empowering Women: ‘Veer Meera’ Musical to Grace Delhi

Sumadhur Hansadhwani Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Indian music and art, is set to host a captivating musical evening titled ‘Veer Meera’. This event, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, aims to disseminate the powerful message of women’s awakening and liberation, drawing inspiration from the 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and devotee, Meera Bai.

Scheduled to take place at the prestigious Kamani auditorium in Delhi on July 26, the show is the brainchild of Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Vidushi Sumitra Guha, in collaboration with her talented disciple, Samia Mahbub Ahmad. ‘Veer Meera’ weaves together an enchanting fusion of songs celebrating Meera Bai and her timeless bhajans. The production has been thoughtfully scripted to narrate Meera Bai’s extraordinary story while paying tribute to contemporary women achievers. Vidushi Sumitra Guha’s mellifluous voice will be accompanied by the graceful dance recital of Kathak exponent Shinjini Kulkarni, who happens to be the granddaughter of the renowned Birju Maharaj. The show has already premiered at the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on July 15, 2023, receiving an enthusiastic response.

Vidushi Sumitra Guha emphasizes the importance of Meera Bai’s pioneering spirit, stating, “Meera Bai was the first feminist and a visionary who fearlessly challenged the societal norms. Despite her royal background, she questioned the practice of animal sacrifice as a religious offering and defied the authority of mortal men around her. Through our musical, we aim to showcase her unwavering devotion, courage, and commitment, imparting valuable lessons for women of our generation.”

The evening promises a remarkable repertoire of songs that celebrate the power and achievements of women, all while narrating the inspiring tale of the true feminist icon, Meera Bai. Vidushi Sumitra Guha elaborates, “The performance will be a soul-stirring amalgamation of music, bhakti, inspirational songs, dance, and a celebration of women achievers. Our musical journey will delve into Meera Bai’s defiance against caste, creed, and gender inequalities, featuring some of her poignant bhajans. We intend to create a spectacle that exudes the essence of women’s empowerment by paying tribute to a visionary ahead of her time.”

Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni sheds light on the unique presentation of music and dance in an unparalleled format. “This event has been crafted to captivate the audience not only through classical music and dance but also through stunning sets, costumes, and lighting. It promises to be a holistic experience for all viewers, highlighting how Meera Bai’s legacy remains timeless and relevant, offering invaluable lessons to us all. Moreover, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the courageous women of both past and present, seeking to share their remarkable stories.” The show’s script is skillfully penned by Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra.

Having previously impressed audiences on stage in 2019 and on Doordarshan in March 2021, followed by a successful performance at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre in March 2022, ‘Veer Meera’ is ready to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of its spectators once again.