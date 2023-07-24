Puthuppally Bypoll: Chandy Oommen Leads for UDF Seat, Achu Declines Interest

Oommen Chandy’s daughter, Achu Oommen, has unequivocally expressed her disinterest in entering politics, paving the way for her brother, Chandy Oommen, as a potential candidate for the Puthuppally bypoll.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, had previously stated that a family member of the late Oommen Chandy would contest the vacant Assembly seat. Addressing the media, Achu Oommen remarked, “Chandy is a deserving candidate, but that decision rests with the Congress party.”

While acknowledging that it was premature to engage in discussions about candidacy, Achu felt compelled to clarify amidst ongoing debates on social media. “I’m nobody to dictate who should contest; my only intent is to emphasize that I have no inclination towards politics.”

Stressing on her identity as Oommen Chandy’s daughter, Achu Oommen asserted, “That label is sufficient for me, and I wish to uphold it without active involvement in politics.”

Regarding the significance of Chandy Oommen potentially contesting from their late father’s seat in Puthuppally, Achu expressed, “If the party deems it appropriate, it would be an honor for the family.”

The recent passing of two-time Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, on July 18 at the age of 79, marked the end of his remarkable 53-year consecutive representation of the Puthuppally constituency.