Sanjay Singh, AAP member, expelled from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session

Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament. When the opposition parties protested in the House over the Manipur video incident, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, made the call.

On May 4, a day after violence erupted in the Northeastern state, two women were spotted being paraded in Kangpokpi, Manipur. The event drew protests from the opposition parties. In the House, the Prime Minister was being pressed for a reply on the Manipur matter by the Opposition.

The proposal to suspend him was made by House Leader Piyush Goyal, and the House approved it by voice vote. For his ‘unruly behaviour,’ he was expelled from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the session.

Sanjay Singh was warned by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for his ‘unruly behaviour’ prior to the resolution being moved.

After Sanjay Singh was put on administrative leave, the chairman called off the meeting till 2 p.m. as opposition members continued to stir up trouble in the House.