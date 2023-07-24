Three traffickers detained in Siliguri, Bengal, five Bangladeshi women rescued

Officials reported on Monday that police in Siliguri, West Bengal, disrupted a significant human trafficking ring, saving five Bangladeshi women and arresting three others.

They said that late on Sunday night, the Siliguri Metro Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), acting on a tip-off, stopped them close to the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

The five women and the three the accused, all Indians, left Dhaka on Saturday. At the Domohona area of the Uttar Dinajpur district, they crossed the international border and arrived in Siliguri.

According to authorities, the three defendants used to smuggle women out of Bangladesh and into various parts of the nation and abroad by having false Indian credentials made for them.

According to authorities, the suspects are being questioned, and it is being looked into if they have ties to any larger international trafficking organisation.