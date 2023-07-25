BWF Rankings: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best World No.2 ranking

Mumbai: In badminton, India’s top men’s doubles pair,Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddyhave risen to a career-high second place in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. The Indian duo displaced the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. On last week, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had defeated Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Korea Open semifinals.

The Indian pair now have 87,211 points. They had won the Korea Open (Super 500), Swiss Open (Super 300) and Indonesia Open (Super 1000) titles this year. The two have not lost a single final this season and are on a 10-match unbeaten streak on the BWF World Tour.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has managed to hold on to her 17th spot in the singles list. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, however, has dropped a spot to 37.

HS Prannoy continues to be India’s top-ranked shuttler, occupying the 10th spot in the men’s singles rankings. While Canada Open winner Lakshya Sen has slipped a place to world number 13, Kidambi Srikanth remains on 20th.