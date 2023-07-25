Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Gold price remained unchanged in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,120 per 10 gram, up Rs 44 or 0.07%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,323, up Rs 227 or 0.31%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,963.70 per troy ounce, up by $1.50 or 0.08%. Silver futures trading at $24.645, higher by $0.064 or 0.260%. price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,958.20 per ounce . U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,959.90. price ofspot silver rose 0.2% to $24.42 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $959.24 while palladium jumped 0.9% to $1,281.86.