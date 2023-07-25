Low-pressure area formed off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha

Under the impact of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure region has formed off the shores of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, according to the weather office here on Monday. It is expected to turn into a depression by Wednesday.

The meteorological service has predicted very heavy rain on Tuesday in the districts of Bapatla, Krishna, and West Godavari. Except for Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh may get severe rain. Meanwhile, rain fell intermittently in Vijayawada and its adjacent villages on Monday.