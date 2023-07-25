Over 30 people killed and thousands evacuated after nearly 100 wildfires broke out across Algeria

More than 30 individuals have lost their lives, and thousands had to be evacuated as nearly 100 wildfires ravaged Algeria, according to officials on Monday (July 24). The country is facing extreme heatwaves and soaring temperatures, a phenomenon that has spread across North Africa and southern Europe.

Algeria’s interior ministry reported 97 wildfires in 16 provinces, causing damage to forests, crops, and farmland. The government stated that the blaze resulted in 34 fatalities, including nearly a dozen soldiers, in the mountainous regions of Bejaia and Bouira.

The Algerian defence ministry also confirmed that at least 10 soldiers were among the casualties. Strong winds further fueled the wildfires, which injured around 26 people in residential areas. However, the majority of the fires have been extinguished.

Approximately 1,500 people have been evacuated from the provinces of Bejaia, Bouira, and Jijel, which were hit the hardest by the fires. The interior ministry revealed that around 8,000 firefighters and 350 fire trucks, along with aerial firefighting support, have been deployed to combat the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway in six provinces, and citizens have been urged to avoid affected areas and report any new fires.

The wildfires coincided with a severe heatwave sweeping North Africa, with temperatures reaching as high as 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Algeria and neighboring Tunisia.

The Mediterranean region, including Algeria, has been designated as a climate-change “hot spot” by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The region is facing increasing risks of heatwaves, crop failures, droughts, rising sea levels, and invasive species.

In Tunisia, a major wildfire also occurred near the border with Algeria, leading to the temporary closure of a border crossing. Tunisian officials reported that around 1,100 acres of forest were consumed by the fire.

Witnesses stated that the wildfires reached the border town of Melloula in Tunisia, and hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate. Civil protection officials conducted evacuations both by land and sea, using fishermen’s boats and coastguard vessels. The situation reflects the severity and challenges posed by the wildfires in the region.